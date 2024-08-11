Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.8 million. Nova also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.73 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

NVMI traded up $9.22 on Friday, reaching $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 297,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,418. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.