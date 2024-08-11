Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.8 million. Nova also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.73 EPS.
Nova Stock Performance
NVMI traded up $9.22 on Friday, reaching $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 297,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,418. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
About Nova
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
