Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Nova Leap Health Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of CVE:NLH traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.53. Nova Leap Health has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.38.
Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of C$8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Leap Health will post 0.0136799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
