NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.43.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.17. 315,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.