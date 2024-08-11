Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 856.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,833 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

