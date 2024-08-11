Northland Capmk Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

HRTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.