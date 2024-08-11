Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. 20,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.