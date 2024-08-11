Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. 20,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

