Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nine Energy Service in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Nine Energy Service Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE NINE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,413,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,211. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
