News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Issues Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

News Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. News has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

