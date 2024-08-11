News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

News Price Performance

NWSA traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. News has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

