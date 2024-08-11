Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.