Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,429,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,102. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,825.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 114,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,996 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

