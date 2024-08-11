Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 263.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 4.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nerdy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

