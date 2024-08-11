Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NRDY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,429,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,102. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,825.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nerdy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

