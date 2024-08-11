Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chegg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Chegg Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,990. The company has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Chegg by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chegg by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

