Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

AORT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 333,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Artivion by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artivion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

