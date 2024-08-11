Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 659,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,257 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 66.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

