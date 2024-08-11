Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 10.9 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. 6,536,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,880,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

