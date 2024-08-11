Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 209,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

