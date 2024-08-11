Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.88. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.57 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

