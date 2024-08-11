Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 965,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. Arcellx’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $511,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $92,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,570 shares of company stock worth $5,169,283 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Arcellx by 50.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.