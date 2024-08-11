Needham & Company LLC Lowers Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $9.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

