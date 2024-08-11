Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 2,524,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,247. The company has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

