Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,954. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

