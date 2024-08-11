Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 22,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,248. The company has a market cap of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.09. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

In other news, CEO Justin Jacobs purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

