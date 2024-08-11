National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 706,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

