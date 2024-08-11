Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.90

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.90 and traded as high as $73.50. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 12,679 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $297.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

