Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock traded up $6.87 on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,066.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

