N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

N-able Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 544,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,234. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

