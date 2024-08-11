Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 721,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,984. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

