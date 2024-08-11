Multibit Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Multibit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02225467 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,783,547.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

