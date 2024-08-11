Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.59.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.