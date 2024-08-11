Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,532 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.00. 15,934,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

