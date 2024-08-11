Morgan Stanley Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

TOST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

