Morgan Stanley Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $154.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.13.

RCL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

