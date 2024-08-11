Morgan Stanley Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $64.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 827,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

