Morgan Stanley Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $5.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Open Lending by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,749,000 after buying an additional 546,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Open Lending by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 943,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 976,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

