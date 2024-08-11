Morgan Stanley Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $592.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $592.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.34. 519,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.45. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $506.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $21,492,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

