Morgan Stanley Cuts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $19.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 207,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $576.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,480. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

