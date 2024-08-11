Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 14,618,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.