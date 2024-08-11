Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.