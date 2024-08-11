Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £322.08 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.71) per share, with a total value of £322.08 ($411.60).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Mike Powell purchased 9 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,549 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £139.41 ($178.16).

Mondi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.26) on Friday. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,304 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,516.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,468.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,391.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.09) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

