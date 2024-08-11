monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $225.70 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 593.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

