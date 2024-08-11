monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $225.70 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 593.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
