monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $255.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

monday.com Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $225.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.95, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in monday.com by 63.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

