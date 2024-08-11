Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after buying an additional 153,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

