Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,984 shares of company stock worth $53,707,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $45,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

