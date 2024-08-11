Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

