Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.