MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $2,079.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,367,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

