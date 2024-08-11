Michael J. Bell Buys 2,017 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Bell purchased 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £19,988.47 ($25,544.37).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 947.96. The firm has a market cap of £167.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,559.70 and a beta of 0.04. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.08).

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently 2,985.07%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

