MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on MFA
MFA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,749.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.