MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MFA

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,277. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,749.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.