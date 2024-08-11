MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $196.72 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $196.72 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.17 or 0.00054305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.21 or 0.96448542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.50750522 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $8,069,515.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.